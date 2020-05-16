हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2020 datesheet release postponed to May 18

The announcement for the complete date sheet was slated for 5 PM today (May 16).

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2020 datesheet release postponed to May 18
File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday (May 16, 2020) announced the postponement of the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) complete date sheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th.

The date sheet will now be announced on May 18, 2020.

The HRD Minister took to Twitter and said, "CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted."

The announcement for the complete date sheet was slated for 5 PM today (May 16).

Earlier, the HRD Minister had announced that 3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres from where more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to teachers.

CBSE has also directed all its schools to conduct online/offline examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.

