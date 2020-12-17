CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 dates: Latest updates students must know

Amid the rising speculations over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams dates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a live session with teachers across the country at 4 PM on Thursday (December 17) to address queries regarding the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021.

"Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” he had tweeted few days ago.

Sources said that the Education Minister may use the webinar to announcethe CBSE class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2021 dates. Earlier, Pokhriyal had held a similar discussion with students on December 10 to clear the air around CBSE board exams, syllabus and other issues related to the exams.

During his last webinar, the Education minister had told the students that the Central government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away,” he had said.

During his interaction, the Education Minister made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister on Wednesday evening announced the exam schedule of JEE-Main and the number of times the exams will be held in 2021.

Pokhriyal announced that the JEE-Main exams will be held four times a year - February, March, April, and May. The first examination will be held between February 23-26.

"The students will be able to give the exam at their own discretion anytime in these four turns. Will be able to choose the exam month as per his choice. A student takes the exam four times, in which the best of four will be counted," said Pokhriyal.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that he examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains 2021 and the schedule will be announced as per that.