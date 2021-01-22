CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 datesheet announcement, syllabus and other important updates

CBSE board exam 2020-21: At a time when several schools have opened to prepare students of class 10th and 12th for the CBSE board exams, students expect that the board would soon make an official announcement and release the CBSE exam datesheet.

Once the announcement is made, students can check the CBSE class 10th and 12th datesheet on the official website of the board, which is cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the central government has repeatedly asked the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 boards exams 2021 not to pay heed to fake reports on board exams that are being circulated online. The board has advised students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates.

In the latest such fake news, a claim has gone viral on the passing marks of students appearing for the board exams. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker has dismissed the claim. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, on January 19 and 15, PIB Fact Check, in a post issued a clarification.

As per the claim on January 19, the PIB said, "In a post on social media, it is being claimed that 2021 of 10th and 12th have been reduced to 23 per cent for passing the board examination now by 33 per cent." PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake. Education Ministry has not made any such announcement. It added that the Ministry has not made any changes to the passing marks for the exams.

The Union Education Ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

As concerns of students and teachers over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 rises, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' this week made several major announcements. Addressing a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country, the Education Minister addressed the queries of the students.

Pokhriyal asserted that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum that was announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. “The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

Speaking on physical classes and reopening of schools, he said that that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school. He stated that physical classes will resume and there will be a 50-50 per cent balance between online classes and attending classes physically. He added that once it is confirmed that it is safe to ask students to attend schools physically only then a decision will be taken to continue online classes.

As confusion over the syllabus of JEE Main and NEET continues, the Ministry of Education also clarified on the matter. It stated that the syllabus of JEE Main and NEET will remain unchanged for 2021 and continue as that of the previous year. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations.

Students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

As per an official release, the exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).

