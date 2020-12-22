CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Education Ministry likely to make big announcement today

NEW DELHI: Days after the Centre made a big decision on JEE-Main 2021 exam schedule, the Ministry of Education is likely to make a major announcement on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).

The Education Ministry was earlier scheduled to make the announcement on December 17 but it was postponed to December 22, considering the overwhelming response. The CBSE is likely to announce the schedule for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Education Ministry on Monday tweeted, "Teachers, tomorrow is the day! Education Minister Goes Live. Meet Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank live tomorrow on his Twitter/Facebook pages and interact with him. Hope to see you all there!"

Teachers, tomorrow is the day! #EducationMinisterGoesLive Meet Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank live tomorrow on his Twitter/Facebook (@DrRPNishank) pages & interact with him. Hope to see you all there! pic.twitter.com/nltxUIJzN2 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 21, 2020

The Union Education Minister also tweeted, "Teachers, please mark your calendars! I will be going live on my Twitter/Facebook tomorrow at 4 PM to address your queries related to board exams. Ask your fellow teachers to join in too! Education Minister Goes Live"

Teachers, please mark your calendars!

I will be going live on my Twitter/Facebook (@DrRPNishank) tomorrow at 4 PM to address your queries related to board #exams.

Ask your fellow teachers to join in too! #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/r0WBOkREOo — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 21, 2020

While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final date sheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only.

According to reports, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who is scheduled to go live on December 22 at 4 pm on Twitter or Facebook to discuss concerns regarding board exams with teachers, is expected to make important announcements regarding exam dates during the session.

As part of the central government initiative to conduct exams on time during the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with students, parents and teachers across the country.

After several social media posts went viral claiming the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

In his last webinar interaction, Education Minister 'Nishank' made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, the question paper will also see several changes in 2021. It is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

The minister also talked about these changes and assured the students that they will get an ample amount of time to prepare for boards. Pokhriyal said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates will be announced well in advance.

CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

A few months ago, CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 as classes were not held this academic session due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India. About 30 lakh students appear for CBSE board exams every year. In 2019, 31.14 lakh students had registered for CBSE board exams.

