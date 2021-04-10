CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Know steps to download Sample Papers to kickstart last-minute revision

CBSE board exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are around the corner and students are busy with their last-minute preparations. It is to be noted that CBSE board 2021 practical exams are already underway amind ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the different states.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers for students of Class 10 and 12. The Board has released the Class 10, 12 sample papers for all subjects on its official site of CBSE Academic — cbseacademic.nic.in along with their marking schemes. Students must note that the exams will be conducted as per syllabus only this time and the updated sample papers will cover the same.

The sample papers released by the board gives an idea about the marking schemes of class 10th and 12th on their official website--cbseacademic.nic.in.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download class 10 and 12 sample papers of CBSE:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 Sample Papers'

Step 3: Select 'SQP 2020-21 and select your class

Step 4: Sample papers will flash on your screen

Students are advised to download and take out the print for easy study

Below are the links from where sample papers of class 10 and 12 can be downloaded:

CBSE class 10 Sample Paper

CBSE class 12 Sample Paper

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, more than one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. The hashtag "cancelboardexams2021" has been trending on Twitter for the past two days. However, both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

The CBSE has assured students that they will take the necessary precautions during board exams 2021. Owing to the social distancing protocol, the board has increased the number of examination centres to 2,500. Also, they have introduced relaxation for those who might test positive during the board practicals.

Live TV

Class 10th board exam will be held from May 4-June 7 whereas Class 12th board exam will be held from May 4-June 14.