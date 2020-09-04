हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to be held from September 22-29

The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitizers and wear face masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to be held from September 22-29

The compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from September 22 to 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday. The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitizers and wear face masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The compartment examination for the two classes will begin from September 22 and will conclude on September 29. All candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles and (their own) water bottles, and will be required to cover their mouth and nose with mask or cloth," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an official notification detailing the exam schedule.

The official notification also read, "All candidates will follow physical distance norms, adding that parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions on COVID-19 and ensure that their ward is not sick."

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking postponement of compartment exams for Class 12 scheduled in September, saying all "necessary" safety measures for students are being taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea challenged the CBSE's decision to hold compartment examinations for Class 12 on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The apex court will hear the case on September 10.

