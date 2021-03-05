CBSE class 10, 12 exam schedule: Revised date sheet released, check latest updates here

Lucknow: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday (march 5) released a revised date sheet for the 10th and 12th board examination 2021. CBSE has scheduled to conduct Classes 10th and 12th exams from 4 May to 14 June this year.

The board’s revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of examination for Geography paper, which will now be held on June 3 and Physics, Applied Physics, which has been shifted from 13 May, 2021 to 8 June, 2021 for class 12. Additionally the new schedule shows no exams will be held on May 13 and 14 for Class 12 students.

The changes for Class 10 include a change in date for the Mathematics exam that has been shifted from 21 May to 2 June in the latest date sheet. Other than this date of examination for French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu for class 10th has also been revised.

Check the revised date sheet below:

Click here to check the revised date sheet for Class 12 board examinations.

Click here to check the revised date sheet for Class 10 board examinations.

The practicals have started by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Here are other important points for CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations:

1. Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the Date-Sheet.

2. However, the duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

4. Candidates would write their particulars in the answer book.

5. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM-10.15 AM.

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM. 7. From 10.15 AM-10.30 AM (15 minutes)

7. Candidates shall read the question paper.

8. Candidates would plan a proper strategy to write the answers.

9. At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10. For updates, please visit www.cbsenic.in

Meanwhile, the board earlier announced that the Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days.

"Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations," said CBSE on its official Twitter website.