New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all those students who successfully cleared the CBSE Class XII board exams, the results of which were released today. The Prime Minister urged the students to follow their inner calling.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success."

Asking the students to follow their inner calling, he said, "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young exam warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

Encouraging students who are not happy with their results, Prime Minister Modi said, "Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in times to come," he added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day. "The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.