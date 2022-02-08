CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam results 2022 likely soon on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Result: As lakhs of students across India wait for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exam results 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the scores soon.

As per several media reports, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results are expected to be announced within a week. However, no such official announcement has been made by the Board officials yet.

Once released, students can view their results via different methods.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

Once results are released, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.