CBSE Class 10, 12 term-I date sheet to release on October 18, exams to be held offline

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (October 14, 2021) said that it will release the date sheet for the first term board exams for classes 10 and 12 on October 18. The students will be able to check the date sheet at the official website of the central board- cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in, once released.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 term-I exams are to be held in November-December 2021. The central board also revealed that it will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus.

“Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet to be announced on October 18. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration,” said CBSE.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet to be announced on October 18: CBSE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2021

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration: CBSE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2021

Earlier, CBSE had said that it will conduct board exams of Class 10, 12 for the academic session 2021-22 in two terms. As per the official notification, each term will cover rationalised syllabus (50 percent of the entire syllabus).

According to the reports, the 1st term exam will be conducted in November-December 2021, while the term-end or Term 2 exam is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

Live TV