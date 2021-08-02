हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Board Class 10

CBSE Class 10 exam results to be announced soon, know how to check on cbseresults.nic.in and Digilocker

As CBSE has already declared the results Class 12 on Friday, lakhs of students of Class 10 are waiting for their turn now. 

CBSE Class 10 exam results to be announced soon, know how to check on cbseresults.nic.in and Digilocker
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the CBSE Class 10 Board results 2021 soon. As CBSE has already declared the results of Class 12 on Friday, lakhs of students of Class 10 are waiting for their turn now. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had on July 30 said that the authorities have started working on the Class 10 results and trying to deliver them by next week.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in 

  • Once announced, students of the CBSE Class 10 Board can visit CBSE's official website https://www.cbse.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the 'RESULTS' link, which will then take you to cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'Class X Results 2021' option once it is active.
  • You will be then taken to a new page where you will have to enter your roll number and school number.
  • Your CBSE Class 10 Board exam result will be displayed on your screen.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on Digilocker

  • Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in or download their app from PlayStore or App Store. 
  • Sign up using your phone or Aadhar number. 
  • After signing up, go to browse documents and then search for the 'Education' column.
  • In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.
  • Once the results are declared, click on the 'Class X Marksheet' option.
  • Enter your 'Name', 'Year' and 'Roll No' to download your CBSE Class 10th board exam result.

