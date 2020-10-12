CBSE class 10 compartment exam results announced — Steps to check scorecard

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 10 compartment examination on Monday (October 12) with over 56 per cent of the registered candidates passing the exam.

Students who had appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in. However, the direct link to check CBSE class 10 compartment results is not uploaded on the CBSE official website yet.

According to officials, a total of 1.57 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Out of total 149,726 students, 82,903 candidates cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 per cent.

Also Read: NEET 2020: NTA to declare result on October 16

Follow the steps mentioned below to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020:

STEP 1. Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

STEP 2: Go to the result website and key in your credentials to login

STEP 3: Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

STEP 4: Download and take a print out of the marksheet

The board had last week announced results for class 12 compartment exam with 59.43 per cent of the candidates clearing the examination.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.