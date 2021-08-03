हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10 exam results 2021 today, know how to check on DigiLocker

CBSE will declare Class X results 2021 at 12 PM today (August 3, 2021). 

Photo: DigiLocker
Photo: DigiLocker

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put an end to all speculations on the announcement of Class X results and said that it will declare the marks at 12 PM today (August 3, 2021). The board made the announcement through a Twitter post. 

CBSE Class 10 exam results 2021 will be announced on CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Nearly 18 lakh students who have been waiting to receive their class 10 marks can also check their results on DigiLocker. 

Know how to check CBSE Class 10 exam results 2021 on DigiLocker

  • Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in or download their app from PlayStore or App Store.  
  • Sign up using your phone or Aadhar number.
  • After signing up, go to browse documents and then search for the 'Education' column.
  • In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.
  • Once the results are declared, click on the 'Class X Marksheet' option.
  • ​Enter your 'Name', 'Year' and 'Roll No' to download your CBSE Class 10 exam result 2021.
     

