CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 expected in third week of May at cbseresults.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 results in third week of May 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 exam began on March 7 and ended on March 29. The vocational exams of Class 10 will now begin on February 21.

A total of 1827472 appeared for Class 10 examination, including 10,70,579 boys and 7,56,893 girls.

This year onwards, the board will release a single document combining the certificate and marksheet for Class 10 board exams.

"A single certificate at secondary level examination combining the language of the marksheet and certificate shall be issued for class 10 examination with effect from 2019," a senior board official told news agency PTI.

"The document shall be treated as a certificate and candidates shall have to fulfill requirements as notified by the board for obtaining a duplicate one," the official added.

Class 12 students will, however, recieve separate documents for marksheet and certificate of examination.

In 2018, CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 29.

Meanwhile, the board on Tuesday decided to form a panel of retired senior government officers from where officials can be appointed as enquiry officers for conducting departmental inquiries, a senior board official told PTI.