CBSE Class 10 results 2019 declared on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the CBSE class 10 results. The results are available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results for CBSE Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of schedule last week. The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which is the first to announce the results every year.

In 2018, the CBSE Class 10 examination results were announced on 29 May 2018.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

1. Log on to CBSE official website - cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the result link on the homepage

3 Enter details like your roll number, Date of Birth, School number, Centre number as given on your admit card and click enter.

4 Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5 Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

However, the website states that neither National Informatics Centre nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on the internet. The results published on the internet are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.

According to a press release issued by CBSE last month, the CBSE board examination was conducted in about 6,000 examination centres across India and abroad. A total of 31,14,831 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, out of which 18,27,472 registered for the Class 10 exams. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared on 2 May 2019.