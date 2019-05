CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Full list of toppers

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the CBSE class 10 results with girls outscoring boys yet again. While the pass percentage of girls was 92.45 percent, boys scored 90.14 per cent marks. The CBSE class 10 results were announced in record time following court direction.

The results are available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results for CBSE Class 12 exam were announced way ahead of schedule last week. The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which is the first to announce the results every year.

Siddhant Pengoriya from Lotus Valley International School in Noida, is among the 13 toppers who all scored 499 out of 500 in the exam. The names of the other toppers, each of whom are from a different school, are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan among others. Twenty four students bagged the second rank in CBSE Class 10 results with 498 marks, while 58 students shared the third spot with 497 marks.

Here is the full list of CBSE Class 10 toppers

List of Toppers 2019 (Top Positions) All Over (Full Subjects) Candidate Name Total Marks Name of School and Address Region Gender 1 SIDDHANTPENGORIYA 499 LOTUS VALLEY INT SCH 2SEC 126 NOIDA GB NGR UP Dehradun M 2 DIVYANSHWADHWA 499 BAL BHARTI PUBLICSCHOOL NOIDA G B NAGARUP Dehradun M 3 YOGESH KUMARGUPTA 499 ST PATRICK'S SCHSHEETLA CHAUKIYAJAUNPUR UP Prayagraj M 4 ANKUR MISHRA 499 S A J SCHOOL SEC-14CVASUNDHRA GHAZIABADUP Dehradun M 5 VATSALVARSHNEY 499 DEWAN PUB SCHOOLWESTEND ROAD MEERUTCANTT UP Dehradun M 6 MANYA 499 ST XAVIER`S SCHOOLMODEL TOWN PH-IIBHATINDA PB Panchkula F 7 ARYAN JHA 499 NAND VIDYA NIKETANDHICHDA RING ROADJAMNAGAR GT Ajmer M 8 TARU JAIN 499 ST.ANGELA SOPHIA SR SECSCH.GHAT GATE JAIPURRAJ Ajmer F 9 BHAVANA NSIVADAS 499 PALGHAT LIONS SCHOOLKOPPAM PALAKKADKERALA Trivandrum F 10 ISH MADAN 499 CH CHHABIL DASS PUBSCH PATEL NGRGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun M 11 DIVJOT KAURJAGGI 499 CONVENT OF JESUS &MARY AMBALA CANTTHARYANA Panchkula F 12 APOORVA JAIN 499 UTTAM SCH FOR GIRLSSHASTRI NGR GHAZIABADUP Dehradun F 13 SHIVANI LATH 499 MAYOOR SCHOOL SEC-126NOIDA G B NAGAR UP Dehradun F 14 KAASHVI JAIN 498 P K R JAIN VATIKA PUBSCH NASIRPUR AMBALAHRY Panchkula F 15 ADHEENA ELSAROY 498 SILVER HILLS PUB SCHMARIKUNNU PO CALICUT Trivandrum F 16 AYUSHIPUSHKAR 498 D P S SEC-II RAKSHAKHAND ELDECO CLYLUCKNOW UP Prayagraj F 17 MALLIKAMANDAL 498 APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP Dehradun F 18 SAKSHI SAXENA 498 TAGORE PUBLIC SCHOOLSECTOR 2 PALWALHARYANA Panchkula F 19 TARUSHRAJAWAT 498 PRIYANKA MODERN SCHNAURANGABD DHAMPURBIJNOR UP Dehradun M 20 ROHAN BATRA 498 M M INTERNATIONALSCHOOL SADOPURAMBALA HARYANA Panchkula M 21 DRISHTI GUPTA 498 BHAWAN VIDYALAYASECTOR 15 PANCHKULAHRY Panchkula F 22 PAKHI VATS 498 GURUKUL THE SCHOOLNH-24 GHAZIABAD UP Dehradun F 23 NISHITA SINGH 498 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOLMEERUT RD GHAZIABADUP Dehradun F 24 PRATHAMKUMARSHRIVASTAVA 498 AMITY INTERNATIONALSCH VASUNDHARAGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun M 25 GAURAV SINGH 498 SUNBEAM SCH PODULHPUR MUGHALSARAICHANDAULI UP Prayagraj M 26 RADHIKA GUPTA 498 DELHI PUB SCHOOLGAMMA SECTOR GREATERNOIDA UP Dehradun F 27 SHIVIKA DUDANI 498 AMITY INTERNATIONALSCH SEC-7 PUSHP VIHAR NDLI Delhi F 28 SALMA A N 498 LE MER PUBLIC SCHTRIPRAYAR NATTIKATHRISSUR KL Trivandrum F 29 MANAN GUPTA 498 KHAITAN PUB SCHRAJENDRA NGRSAHIBABAD GHAZIABAD Dehradun M 30 STUTI DIXIT 498 MODERN VIDYA NIKETANSR SEC SCH SEC 17 FBDHRY Panchkula F 31 ARINDAMSARMA 498 GURUKUL GRAMMARSCHOOL GUWAHATI Guwahati M 32 YASHAS D 498 VIDYAVARIDHI INTLSCHOOL HULIYARTUMKUR KK Chennai M 33 GARGI GOEL 498 VISHWA BHARATI PUB SCHSEC28 ARUN VIHAR NOIDAUP Dehradun F 34 PUSHPACHAUDHARY 498 CHILDREN'S ACADEMYVIJAY NAGAR SEC-IX GZBDUP Dehradun F 35 JANVI BIST 498 RALLI INTL SCHNITIKHAND IIIINDIRAPURAM GZBD UP Dehradun F 36 PRIYANKA 498 CONVENT OF JESUS &MARY AMBALA CANTTHARYANA Panchkula F 37 SIRINXA XAVIER 498 VIMAL JYOTHY CENTRALSCHOOL MUPLIYAMTHRISSUR KL Trivandrum F 38 ISHASRIVASTAVA 498 RANI LAXMI BAI MEM SCHINDIRA NGR LUCKNOW UP Prayagraj F 39 ANKIT SAHA 497 B V B PUBLIC SCHOOLBHEL R C PURAMHYDERABAD TL Chennai M 40 ADREE DAS 497 NEW HORIZON SCHOLARSSCHOOL THANE(W)MAHARASHTRA Chennai M 41 ELIZABETHJACOB 497 MAR BASELIOS PUBSCHOOL MANGANAMKOTTAYAM KERALA Trivandrum F 42 SUHANI JOSHI 497 DEEP MEMORIAL PUBSCHOOL RAMPRASTHAGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun F 43 SHUBHAGARWAL 497 DEWAN PUB SCHOOLWESTEND ROAD MEERUTCANTT UP Dehradun M 44 GIRIJA M HEGDE 497 SRI MANJUNATHESHWARACENTRAL SCHOOLDHARWAD KK Chennai F 45 JAGNOOR KAURCHANDI 497 AMENITY PUBLIC SCHOOLRUDRAPUR U S NAGAR UK Dehradun F 46 LOKESH JOSHI 497 ST PETER`S SCHKISHANPUR UDHAM SINGHNAGAR UK Dehradun M 47 GAURI SINGH 497 AMITY INTERNATIONALSCH VASUNDHARA Dehradun F 48 ASHITA SINGHPANWAR 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOLINDIRAPURAMGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun F 49 ARNAV SINGH 497 THE ARMY PUBLIC SCHRIDGE ROAD DHAULAKUAN ND Delhi M 50 AISHWARYAHARIHARANIYER 497 PRESIDENCY SCHOOLBANGALORE KK Chennai F 51 NALADALADISHACHOWDARY 497 PRESIDENCY SCHOOLBANGALORE KK Chennai F 52 PRITHVI PSHENOY 497 VIDYANIKETAN PUBLICSCHOOL ULLALBANGALORE KK Chennai F 53 GOKUL NAIR A 497 ARYA CENTRAL SCHOOLPATTOM TRIVANDRUMKERALA Trivandrum M 54 RAGHAVSINGHAL 497 GURUKUL THE SCHOOLNH-24 GHAZIABAD UP Dehradun M 55 ADITYA TOMAR 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHRAJNAGAR NH-58GHAZIABAD UP Dehradun M 56 SIMRAN SINHA 497 TAGORE ACADEMYSECTOR 3 HUDABALLABGARH HRY Panchkula F 57 MADDALAHARSHINI 497 MERIDIAN SCHOOLBANJARA HILLSHYDERABAD TL Chennai F 58 EASHA A PAI 497 BHAVANS VIDYA MANDIRGIRI NAGAR COCHINKERALA Trivandrum F 59 ANMOL GUPTA 497 APEEJAY SCHOOL SECTOR-16 A NOIDA G B NAGAR UP Dehradun F 60 MALLIKAAJMANI 497 CONV. OF JESUS & MARYSCH BANGLA SAHIB MRGND Delhi F 61 PIA GUPTA 497 AMITY INTL. SCHOOL SEC46 GURGAON HRY Panchkula F 62 RISHIKACHAUDHARY 497 HOLY CHILD SCHOOLMORNI RD BAIRWALAPANCHKULA Panchkula F 63 VAISHNAVISINGH 497 RANI LAXMI BAI MEM SCHINDIRA NGR LUCKNOW UP Prayagraj F 64 ARJIT ALOK SRIVASTAVA 497 SWAMI J S PUB SCH KUTCHERI RD RAE BARELI UP Prayagraj M 65 SAIUDITI ROUT 497 THE MOTHER`S PUBLICSCH UNIT 1 BBSRKHORDHA OD Bhubaneswar F 66 NEHA JAIN 497 SALWAN PUBLIC SCHOOLRAJINDER NAGAR NEWDELHI Delhi F 67 ASTHARAGHUWANSHI 497 ST JOSEPH'S CONVENT SRSEC SCH RATLAM M P Ajmer F 68 MIHIKA PARAGDESHPANDE 497 SUNCITY SCHOOL, SEC-54GURGAON Panchkula F 69 K V PRANAV 497 SRI CHAITANYA TECHNOSCHOOL JPNAGARBANGALORE KK Chennai M 70 ARYA JAYANTDAOO 497 BHARTI KRISHNA VIDYAVIHAR TELENKHEDINAGPUR MR Chennai F 71 ATHUL VIJAY K 497 ST JOSEPHS ENG MED SCHANGADIPURAMMALAPPURAM KL Trivandrum M 72 POORTISRIVASTAVA 497 LUCKNOW PUB SCHOOLSEC-I LDA COLONYLUCKNOW UP Prayagraj F 73 KUSHAGRARAGHUVANSHI 497 DELHI PUB SCH SECTOR132 NOIDA G B NAGAR UP Dehradun M 74 MEHUL GARG 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOLMEERUT RD GHAZIABADUP Dehradun M 75 ISHITAAGARWAL 497 DAV PUB SCH RAJENDERNGR SAHIBABADGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun F 76 RIDHIMA GUPTA 497 VANASTHALI PUB SCHSEC-3 VASUNDRAGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun F 77 SUMAITA LAISA 497 USHA MARTIN SCHOOLSHIMULDHAB MALDA WB Bhubaneswar F 78 KALPANAKUMARI 497 N K BAGRODIA PUB SCHSEC-4 DWARKA NEW DELHI Delhi F 79 AYUSHI SHAH 497 K D AMBANIVIDYAMANDIRDIGVIJAYGRAMJAMNAGAR GUJ Ajmer F 80 HITESHWARSHARMA 497 BHAWAN VIDYALAYASECTOR 15 PANCHKULAHRY Panchkula M 81 GADHA SURESH 497 VIJAYAGIRI PUB SCHOOLCHALAKUDY THRISSURKERALA Trivandrum F 82 SHAGUN MITTAL 497 DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL SRKALAGAON DEHRADUNUK Dehradun F 83 SHAURYAAGARWAL 497 AMITY INTERNATIONALSCH VASUNDHARAGHAZIABAD UP Dehradun M 84 PRAGATISATPATHI 497 O P JINDAL SCHPATRAPALI KHARSIA RDRAIGARH CG Bhubaneswar F 85 SEJAL SAXENA 497 NAVY CHILDREN SCHOOLCHANAKYA PURI NEWDELHI Delhi F 86 DISHA 497 BHIWANI PUBLIC SCHOOLBHIWANI HARYANA Panchkula F 87 YATEE SUKHANI 497 AMITY INTL. SCHOOL SEC46 GURGAON HRY Panchkula F 88 APOORVAGULATI 497 LITTLE ANGELS SCHOOLMODEL TOWN SONEPATHRY Panchkula F 89 SHRIDHARVASHISHTHA 497 K V SECTOR 31 CHANDIGARH Panchkula M 90 B KAVIYAVARSHINI 497 VIDHYA NIKETAN PUB SCHPULIAKULAM RDCOIMBATORE Chennai F 91 DEEPSNA PANDA 497 APEEJAY SCHOOL NERULNAVI MUMBAIMAHARASHTRA Chennai F 92 DHATRIKAUSHALMEHTA 497 RELIANCE FOUNDATIONSCHOOL THANEMAHARASHTRA Chennai F 93 KAUSHAL SINGH 497 SHRIJI BABA SARASWATIVIDYA MANDIR MATHURAUP Prayagraj M 94 NITYAM PAREEK 497 LOTUS VALLEY INT SCH 2SEC 126 NOIDA GB NGR UP Dehradun M 95 KASHISHMEHROTRA 497 AMITY INTNL SCH SEC-1HS-1 VASUNDHARAGHAZIABAD Dehradun F 96 DEEPANSHUBISARIYA 497 K L INTNL SCH SOMDUTTVIHAR GARH RD MEERUTUP Dehradun M 97 KHUSHI RAWAT 497 BAL BHARATI PUB SCHOOL SECTOR-14 ROHINI DELHI Delhi F

According to a press release issued by CBSE last month, the CBSE board examination was conducted in about 6,000 examination centres across India and abroad. A total of 31,14,831 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, out of which 18,27,472 registered for the Class 10 exams. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared on 2 May 2019.

Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted to congratulate the students. "Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn`t make this time but will make it in next attempt. Overall pass percentage has increased by 4.40 from 80.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 in 2019," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated students and also appreciated the hard work and sacrifice put in even by their teachers and parents. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud," he tweeted.

Trivandrum zone outperformed others in pan India circuit with 99.85 pass percentage, with Chennai coming a close second at 99 per cent and Ajmer third at 95.89.