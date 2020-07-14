CBSE Class 10 results 2020 to be declared on July 15; Check your scorecard on cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which was all set to declare the class 10th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 14), will now announce the same on Wednesday. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the CBSE's official website: cbseresults.nic.in.

The students can also check their class 10th results at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. The candidates can check CBSE 10th result 2020 online by following the steps given below:

1. The students should first visit the CBSE's official website: cbseresults.nic.in

2 Now click on the CBSE class 10 result 2020 link

3. Student should key in their credentials and login

4. They can see their result being displayed on the screen

5. Students are advised to download their result copy

The students have also been facilitated to check their results on UMANG app or DigiLocker app by entering their login credentials as mentioned in their admit cards.

According to reports, over 16 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam 2020. The exams for almost all the subjects for class 10 were complete prior to the announcement of coronavirus lockdown.

The results of those students who could not appear in all the papers would be commuted on the basis of the evaluation criteria released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Notably, the CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13. A total of 88.78% of students have passed the class 12th exams.