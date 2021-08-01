हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10 results likely to be out soon, check official statement here

The Class 12 results, which were declared on Friday, saw over 80 per cent more students who scored above 95 per cent marks compared to last year.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Now that the CBSE Class 12 Board results are out, the students who took the matriculation tests are eagerly waiting for their results. According to media reports and hints dropped by the Board itself, the CBSE Class 10 Board results could be declared as early as Monday (August 2).

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said that the authorities have started working on the Class 10 results which would be out in the coming week.

“We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week,” Bhardwaj had said on Friday.

He also said, “We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future.”

The Class 12 results, which were declared on Friday, saw over 80 per cent more students who scored above 95 per cent marks compared to last year, while the number of candidates scoring between 90 to 95 per cent has gone down by over five per cent, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this time.

