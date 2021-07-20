CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams: Results to be declared soon, know how to check on Digilocker

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam results in the coming days. While the Class-XII Board results are expected to be declared by July 31, Class X Board results are likely to come out on Tuesday (July 20).

As lakhs of students wait for the official announcement, below are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams results on Digilocker.

* Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in or download their app.

* Sign in or sign up using your phone or Aadhar number.

* After signing in/up, go to browse documents and then search for 'education' column.

* In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.

* On the results are declared, click on 'Class X Marksheet' or 'Class XII Marksheet' option.

* Enter your 'Name', 'Year' and 'Roll No' to download your CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th board exams results.

How to check CBSE Class 10th or 12th board exams results on www.cbse.gov.in

* Visit the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in.

* Click on the result tab.

* You will be re-directed to a new page 'CBSE Exam Results'.

* Once the result is declared, it will be reflected in the 'Current Events' column. For class X results, click on 'Secondary School Examination' and for class XII results, click on 'Senior Secondary School Examination'

* Enter your 'roll number', 'centre number', 'school number' and 'admit card id' and click on the 'submit' option.

* Your result will appear on the screen. Download for future references.

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In absence of the crucial examinations this year, the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 are being prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year. On the other hand, for CBSE Class 12 results 2021, the Board had formed a panel that decided to evaluate students based on their results in classes 10, 11 and 12. While 40% of the marks will be based on the Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board, 30% marks will be based on the Class 11 final exam and 30% marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks.