CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam: Key guidelines for students

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 will begin from Tuesday (September 22). The improvement exam will help the class 12 students who wish to improve their exam score.

As per the official statement, 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 are expected to appear in the CBSE compartment exams.

The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on five days, on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28; whereas class 12th compartment exam will be conducted on six days, on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28.

We bring to you some of the key guidelines for CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams:

Students need to carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle.

They need to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or a piece of cloth.

Candidates will be required to maintain social distancing, both inside and outside the exam centres.

Instructions issued at exam centres need to be strictly adhered by the students and staff members.

Students will follow all instructions given in the admit card.

Duration for each exam will be mentioned in the date-sheet as well as on the admit card.