CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 delayed at cbseresults.nic.in, netizens spark memefest

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 2 Board Results 2022 Latest Update: According to media reports, CBSE Class X Term 2 Board Results 2022 were said to be declared around July 4, while Class XII Term 2 Board Results 2022 are likely to be around July 10.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 2 Board Results 2022 Latest Update: As the wait for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term-2 board examination results 2022 continues, netizens have flooded social media with various memes. According to several media reports, CBSE Class X Term 2 Board Results 2022 were said to be declared around July 4, while Class XII Term 2 Board Results 2022 are likely to be around July 10. The Central Board of Secondary Education, however, has not made any official announcement yet regarding CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results.

Here are some of the memes on CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 Board Results 2022 that were shared on Twitter.

Once CBSE Classes 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 are declared, students can check their scorecards on Board's official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022: How to check Class X, XII Term 2 results?

  • Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 2022 exam results are released, students need to visit CBSE's official website -- cbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.
  • CBSE Class X and Class XII Board students will then be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in). On the new page, students need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.
  • Students then need to enter their credentials including their CBSE Classes 10, 12 roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.
  • CBSE Class 10th Term-2 Result 2022 or Class 12th Term-2 Result 2022 will appear on the screens.

CBSE Class X, XII Board Results 2022: Other ways to check Term 2 results?

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th students can also check their Term 2 Exam Board results 2022 via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Earlier in 2021, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms, following which, the Term I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. CBSE Board Term 2 exams were then held in April, May and June this year.

The weightage of Term I and Term II board exams will be decided at the time of declaration of the Term II results and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated.

(With agency inputs)

