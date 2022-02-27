CBSE class 10th, 12th term 1 results 2022 to be announced on cbse.nic.in, here’s websites to check scores

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results sometime this week.

According to some reports, the board is set to release the results for the Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam this week, but no official announcement was made on the same.

Once released, the students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website (cbse.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, other details and click on submit

Step 4: Your classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a printout for future reference

Other ways to check results:

It may be noted that the students can also check their scores on DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in); and on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Meanwhile, the Board had recently announced that the practical exam for classes 10th and 12th for Term 2 examinations will start on March 2nd and the board exams will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. The datasheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be the same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had added.

