CBSE class 10th 2020 results on July 15; know how to check your results at cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the 10th class results on July 15.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

Here's how to you can check your CBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 10th.

The schools will also receive the results of their students on the registered email IDs.

The CBSE has decided to provide CBSE Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The students will receive DigiLocker account credentials via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

The results will also be available on UMANG mobile platform which is available for android, iOS and windows-based smartphones.

The CBSE class 10th results will also be available on an android mobile app called DigiResults.

CBSE will also send Class 10th results to the students on their registered mobile numbers.

Earlier on July 13, CBSE had announced class 12th results. A total of 88.78 per cent students passed this year in CBSE Class 12 board examination 2020.

