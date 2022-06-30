CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term-2 board exam results 2022 in the coming days. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th result is likely to be released in the first week of July and CBSE 12th result can be declared in the second week of July. CBSE can announce Class 10 board results around July 4 and Class 12 board results around July 10, media reports have claimed. The CBSE, however, has not made any official announcement regarding CBSE board results 2022.

Once announced, CBSE Class 10th result and 12th result can be checked on Board's official websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2022: Here's how to check X, XII Term 2 results?

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 2022 exam results can be viewed on Board's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the ' results ' link.

' link. CBSE Class X and Class XII Board students will then be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in). On the new page, students need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or ' CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 ' link.

or ' ' link. Students then need to enter their credentials including their CBSE Classes 10, 12 roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.

option. CBSE Class 10th Term-2 Result 2022 or Class 12th Term-2 Result 2022 will appear on the screens.

CBSE Class X, XII Board Result 2022: Other ways to check Term 2 results?

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th students can also check their Term 2 Exam Board results 2022 using DigiLocker and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Back in 2021, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be held in two terms. The CBSE Term I board exams for major subjects were then conducted in November and December last year, while the CBSE Term 2 board exams were held in April, May and June this year.

(With agency inputs)

