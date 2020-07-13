CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th results to be announced in a few days, how and where to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the 10th and 12th results in a few days. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

Students will be able to access their results through these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.

CBSE is expected to provide results through IVRS (interactive voice response system) too. Telephone numbers will be provided by National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the day of result and the students will be able to use these numbers to know their marks. In 2019, a separate telephone number was provided by NIC for local subscribers in Delhi and another number for rest of the subscribers in the country.

CBSE will also release the Class 10th and 12th results on various other apps, including Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker, Umang app and Digiresults app.

The CBSE has decided to provide CBSE Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The students will receive DigiLocker account credentials via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

The results will also be available on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

CBSE will also sent Class 10th, 12th results to the students on their registered mobile number. Students can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS. Notably, this feature is completely offline.