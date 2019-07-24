CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2019 declared at cbseresult.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10th Compartment 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in on Wednesday. CBSE Class 10th compartment exam was on held from July 2 to 9 in 591 centres across the country. Over 73,205 candidates appeared for the the tests.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Secondary School Examination ( Class X ) 2019-Compartment - Announced on 24th July 2019."

Step 3: Enter required details such Roll Number, date of birth, School No., Centre No, Admit Card ID number and enter submit.

Step 4: A new page will open which will display the CBSE Class 10th compartment results

"Neither NIC nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for Immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately," said a notice on results website.

The CBSE declared Class 10 board results on May 6, 2019. The overall pass percentage was registered at 91.10. Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai at 99 per cent.