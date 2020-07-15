हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE class 10 board results 2020

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Check statistics and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.

A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.

Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%. Guwahati has recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 among all states.

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.

Know the complete CBSE 10th 2020 pass percentage, gender-wise, region-wise and other statistics.

Total students registered - 1885885

Total students appeared - 1873015

Number of students passed - 1713121

Overall pass percentage - 91.46

Increase in pass percentage - 0.36 %

Total number of schools- 20387

Total number of exam centres- 5377

Number of students placed in the compartment - 150198 (8.02%)

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

Girls     93.31

Boys    90.14

Transgender     78.95

Region-wise Pass Percentage

Trivandrum      99.28%

Chennai           98.95%

Bengaluru        98.23%

Pune    98.05%

Ajmer  96.93%

Panchkula        94.31%

Bhubaneswar   93.20%

Bhopal 92.86%

Chandigarh      91.83%

Patna    90.69%

Dehradun         89.72%

Prayagraj          89.12%

Noida   87.51%

Delhi West       85.96%

Delhi East        85.79%

Guwahati         79.12%

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020

Institutions               Pass Percentage

KV                            99.23%

JNV                          98.66%

CTSA                       93.67%

INDEPENDENT    92.81%

GOVT                    80.91%

GOVT AIDED      77.82%

Performance of Children with Special Need (CWSN) 2020

Registered - 5984

Appeared  - 5867

Number of Students Passed - 5540

Pass Percentage  - 94.43%

CBSE class 10 board results 2020CBSE class 10 board results statisticsCBSE class 10 results 2020CBSE resultscbseresults.nic.incbse.nic.inresults.nic.in
