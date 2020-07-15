CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Check statistics and other details

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.
A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.
Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.
The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%. Guwahati has recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 among all states.
Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.
Know the complete CBSE 10th 2020 pass percentage, gender-wise, region-wise and other statistics.
Total students registered - 1885885
Total students appeared - 1873015
Number of students passed - 1713121
Overall pass percentage - 91.46
Increase in pass percentage - 0.36 %
Total number of schools- 20387
Total number of exam centres- 5377
Number of students placed in the compartment - 150198 (8.02%)
Gender-wise Pass Percentage
Girls 93.31
Boys 90.14
Transgender 78.95
Region-wise Pass Percentage
Trivandrum 99.28%
Chennai 98.95%
Bengaluru 98.23%
Pune 98.05%
Ajmer 96.93%
Panchkula 94.31%
Bhubaneswar 93.20%
Bhopal 92.86%
Chandigarh 91.83%
Patna 90.69%
Dehradun 89.72%
Prayagraj 89.12%
Noida 87.51%
Delhi West 85.96%
Delhi East 85.79%
Guwahati 79.12%
Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020
Institutions Pass Percentage
KV 99.23%
JNV 98.66%
CTSA 93.67%
INDEPENDENT 92.81%
GOVT 80.91%
GOVT AIDED 77.82%
Performance of Children with Special Need (CWSN) 2020
Registered - 5984
Appeared - 5867
Number of Students Passed - 5540
Pass Percentage - 94.43%