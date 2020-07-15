CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Check statistics and other details

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.

A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.

Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%. Guwahati has recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 among all states.

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.

Know the complete CBSE 10th 2020 pass percentage, gender-wise, region-wise and other statistics.

Total students registered - 1885885

Total students appeared - 1873015

Number of students passed - 1713121

Overall pass percentage - 91.46

Increase in pass percentage - 0.36 %

Total number of schools- 20387

Total number of exam centres- 5377

Number of students placed in the compartment - 150198 (8.02%)

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

Girls 93.31

Boys 90.14

Transgender 78.95

Region-wise Pass Percentage

Trivandrum 99.28%

Chennai 98.95%

Bengaluru 98.23%

Pune 98.05%

Ajmer 96.93%

Panchkula 94.31%

Bhubaneswar 93.20%

Bhopal 92.86%

Chandigarh 91.83%

Patna 90.69%

Dehradun 89.72%

Prayagraj 89.12%

Noida 87.51%

Delhi West 85.96%

Delhi East 85.79%

Guwahati 79.12%

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020

Institutions Pass Percentage

KV 99.23%

JNV 98.66%

CTSA 93.67%

INDEPENDENT 92.81%

GOVT 80.91%

GOVT AIDED 77.82%

Performance of Children with Special Need (CWSN) 2020

Registered - 5984

Appeared - 5867

Number of Students Passed - 5540

Pass Percentage - 94.43%