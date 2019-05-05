CBSE Class 10th results 2019 to be declared today, check cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 board exam results 2019 on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The results would be available on the board's official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE board had declared the Class 12 exam results on Thursday.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 declared, check cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Live TV

Students who have appeared in CBSE Class 10 examination this year can check their results by visiting the official websites of the board at Cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29 this year.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10 results 2019:-

-Log on to CBSE official website - cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on the result link on the homepage

-Enter details like your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID and click enter.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result and take a print out.

According to a press release issued by CBSE last month, the CBSE board examination was conducted in about 6,000 examination centres across India and abroad.

A total of 31,14,831 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year, out of which 18,27,472 registered for the Class 10 exams.

The highest number of candidates who registered for Class 10, Class 12 exams and overall were from Delhi. According to the figures released by the board, 5,69,696 candidates had registered for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from Delhi.

This year maximum female candidates (2,72,271) appeared from Delhi and the maximum male candidates (3,38,613) appeared from Uttar Pradesh (UP).