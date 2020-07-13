CBSE Class 12 result 2020: Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai top 3 zones in pass percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12th result 2020 on Monday (July 13). Students can check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

This year, the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent The Trivandrum region recorded a pass percentage of 97.67, followed by Bengaluru at 97.05 and Chennai at 96.17.

The girls have fared better than boys and the all India pass percentage was 88.78%i, an increase of 5.38% compared to 2019.

Students can also access their results through these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.