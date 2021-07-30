हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
cbse class 12 result

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: CBSE to declare class 12 results today, here’s how to check, alternative ways and other details

CBSE will announce class 12 results on Friday at 2 PM. The board took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement and said, “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.”

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on Friday (July 30, 2021). CBSE will announce Class 12 results at 2 pm today. 

CBSE announced the date and time for the declaration of class 12 results on Friday morning. The board took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement and said, “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.” The announcement was also accompanied with a meme which read- “aakhir woh din aa hi gya.”

Once declared, the students will be able to check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in. 

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1- Visit the board website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.

Step 4- Result will be displayed on the next page.

Step 5- Download and take a printout for future reference

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Alternate ways to check scores:

  • DigiLocker
  • IVRS
  • SMS
  • UMANG app

The students need to note that this year the board had to cancelled the CBSE Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Following which CBSE adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively. 

For more updates on CBSE Class 12 result 2021 click here.

Tags:
