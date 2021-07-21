हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE class 12 results 2021: Deadline extended for finalising scores by schools, check details

For the second time in a row, the CBSE will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year. 

CBSE class 12 results 2021: Deadline extended for finalising scores by schools, check details
File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told PTI. The deadline was previously set by the CBSE board as July 22. Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky. Meanwhile, the CBSE officials are working on Eid today, 21 July, which is also a Gazetted Holiday, so that the board can declare results on time.

"With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order.

"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

For the second time in a row, the CBSE will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year. This decision has been made due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the changes in the evaluation criteria

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year for the students of Classes 10 and 12. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment, according to which the students will be marked and the results for this academic year will be calculated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSEClass 12CBSE exams 2021CBSE Board ExamsCBSE exam result 2021Board Exam 2021
Next
Story

India, Japan can shape multipolar world, says Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

Must Watch

PT10M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 21, 2021