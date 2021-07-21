CBSE class 12 results 2021: Deadline extended for finalising scores by schools, check details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told PTI. The deadline was previously set by the CBSE board as July 22. Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky. Meanwhile, the CBSE officials are working on Eid today, 21 July, which is also a Gazetted Holiday, so that the board can declare results on time.

"With the the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order.

"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

For the second time in a row, the CBSE will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year. This decision has been made due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the changes in the evaluation criteria

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year for the students of Classes 10 and 12. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment, according to which the students will be marked and the results for this academic year will be calculated.