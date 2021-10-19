CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2022: Date sheet for Term 1 announced at cbse.gov.in, here's full schedule

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday (October 18, 2021) announced the date sheet for Term 1 (2021-22) CBSE board exams of Class 12 students. CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj informed the first term board exams for class 12 is scheduled to begin from December 1. He said that the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for class 12 will begin from November 16.

This is noteworthy that bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 situation.

CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2022: Date sheet for Term 1 exams

December 1 - Sociology

December 3 - English core

December 6 - Mathematics

December 7 - Physical Education

December 8 - Business Studies

December 9 - Geography

December 10 - Physics

December 11 - Psychology

December 13 - Accountancy

December 14 - Chemistry

December 15 - Economics

December 16 - Hindi core and elective

December 17 - Political Science

December 18 - Biology

December 20 - History

December 21 - Informatics Practices and Computer Science

December 22 - Home Science





The CBSE, notably, is offering 114 subjects in class 12, of which, 19 are major subjects.

Earlier last week, the CBSE had said that the first-term board examinations for class 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

"The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season. The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools though the question paper will be provided by the board. All these minor subjects are not offered by all schools," Sanyam Bhardwaj had said.

"All schools will be sanitised before exam and effort will be made that students are not going far away. A large number of schools will be fixed as self-centre only keeping in view the distance and the comfort. Efforts are to ensure there is minimum discomfort to parents and students," he had added.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," Bhardwaj had stated.

The examination controller further added that the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the COVID-19 situation.

(With PTI inputs)

