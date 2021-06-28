CBSE class 12th board exams 2021: Last day for schools to submit marks of practicals today

New Delhi: As part of evaluating the students in class 12th, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked its schools to conduct the pending practicals and internal assessments in online mode and submit marks by Monday (June 28, 2021).

In a letter sent to schools on June 7, the CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that it has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to COVID-19.

Bhardwaj had also said that 'no extension' of the last date of uploading marks will be done.

Notably, the CBSE had in February asked affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, internal assessments and projects between March 1 and June 11. The board had also directed schools to reconduct the practical exams for students who were not able to appear due to the student or family member being infected with COVID-19. While some of the schools had already completed the assessment, some could not as they had to be closed in view of the second wave of coronavirus.

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 12th board exams were cancelled on June 1 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Subsequently, the Board formed a panel that decided to evaluate students based on their results in class 10, 11 and 12. While 40% of the marks will be based on the Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board, 30% marks will be based on Class 11 final exam and 30% marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks.

While the above is for theory, for practicals, students will be marked out of 100.