CBSE Class 12th result 2020 announced: Highlights

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 12th board examinations on Monday (July 13). Students can check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps. Students can also access their results by visiting these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Pass percentage among girls is 92.15, 86.19 for boys

This year, the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent. Total 88.78 per cent students have passed this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent from last year when 83.40 per cent students passed.

Class 12 results for 400 candidates to be released later

According to a report, Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per the decided assessment scheme. The CBSE board will release their results later.

3.24% score over 95 per cent marks:

3.24 per cent of students or total 38,686 students have scored above 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.

No merit list this year

The CBSE will not issue any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it would not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams. "Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," a senior board offical had stated earlier.

94.39% students pass CBSE class 12 exam in Delhi

In Delhi, 94.39 per cent of the total students who took the CBSE Class 12 exam this year has passed. Delhi West region registered 94.61 pass percentage and Delhi East registered 94.24 pass percentage.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulates students who passed class 12 board exams. "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority," he tweeted.