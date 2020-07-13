CBSE Class 12th result 2020 declared, check www.cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12th result 2020 on Momday (July 13). Students can check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

Students can also access their results through these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

The schools will also get the results of their students on the registered Email IDs.

CBSE will also provide provide results through IVRS (interactive voice response system) too. Telephone numbers have been provided by National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the day of result and the students can use these numbers to know their marks. In 2019, a separate telephone number was provided by NIC for local subscribers in Delhi and another number for rest of the subscribers in the country.

CBSE has also released Class 12th result on various other apps, including Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker, Umang app and Digiresults app.

The results is also available on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

The CBSE Class 12th result is also available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.