CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Class 10 Re-evaluation schedule released at cbse.gov.in, check here

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Education declared the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 today, September 9. Students can now check their 10th compartment result on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has also released the schedule for re-evaluation, verification of marks and obtaining of photocopy of evaluated answer sheets. Students can check the schedule here-

Students who appeared for the class 10th compartment exams can apply for the re-verification of their marks online on the official website cbse.gov.in from September 12 to September 13. Students will be required to pay Rs 500 per subject for the process.

Students will be allowed to apply online for obtaining the photocopies of evaluated answer sheets on September 19 till 11:59 PM. The application fee for obtaining the answer sheets is Rs 500 per subject.

Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 10th compartment results 2022 will be able to apply for re-evaluation online on the official website - cbse.gov.in paying Rs 100 per question.

Candidates must notice that only those who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets shall be eligible to apply for the re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to the questions.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Result site: cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 compartment exam results.

Step 3: Enter the details - roll number, school number and date of birth, and log in.

Step 4: Check your CBSE compartment exam scorecard.

Step 5: Save a copy of your CBSE 10 Compartment result for future use.