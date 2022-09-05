CBSE Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment results soon. CBSE has released tentative schedule for verification of marks and revaluation of answers on its official website - cbse.gov.in. CBSE will also provide the facility to avail photocopies of the evaluated answer copies of the class 10th and 12th compartment exams, once the results are declared.

According to the tentative schedule released by the CBSE, students will be able to apply for verification of marks from the second date of declaration of result to the third date of declaration of the result.

Students will be able to get photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets from the 8th date of declaration of CBSE class 10th and 12th compartment results.

Students who have appeared for the CBSE compartment exams 2022 will be able to apply for re-evaluation for answers on the 13th date from the date of declaration of results.