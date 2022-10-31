CBSE CTET 2022: Application form RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET application form 2022 in online mode on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can fill out the CTET application form 2022 till November 24. CBSE was given the option to pay the CTET 2022 application fees till November 25. Before completing the CTET application form 2022, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. Candidates who submit their CTET 2022 application form successfully will be able to download their CTET admission card. The estimated dates for when CBSE will hold the CTET test in 2022 are between December 2022 and January 2023.

CTET 2022: Here's how to fill the application form

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the CTET registration link available on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2022 application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2022 application form in PDF format and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2022 application form: Documents needed

Valid Email ID and mobile number

Identity proof details - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card etc

Candidates' recent scanned photograph and signature as per the specified format.

Class 10th and 12th educational details

Debit or credit card/ net banking details

CTET 2022: Application fee

Category Only Paper-1 Or Paper-2 Both Paper 1 & 2 General/OBC (NCL) 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person 500 600

The CBSE administers the CTET 2022 exam to hire teachers for grades I-VIII in public and private schools. The CTET test consists of two papers. Paper 1 is used to find teachers for grades 1 through 5, and Paper 2 is used to find teachers for grades 6 through 8.