CTET 2022

CBSE CTET 2022 Registration: Last date to apply TODAY at ctet.nic.in- Check details here

CBSE CTET 2022: The CBSE will open a correction window for candidates from November 28, 2022 to December 3, 2022 after registrations are closed, details below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CTET 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 Registrations will be closing soon. Candidates must note that today, November 24, 2022, is the last date to apply for the CBSE CTET exam. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, ctet.nic.in, if they intend to sit for the CTET Exam. Registration for the CTET started on October 31, 2022. The deadline for the CTET is today, November 24, 2022. Candidates have until 11:59 PM tonight to submit their applications. The application price for Paper 1 or Paper 2 for applicants in the General category is Rs 1000, and the fee for both papers is Rs 1200. Candidates from the SC, ST and PwD categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 500 for Paper 1 or Paper 2, and Rs. 600 for both Papers. The CBSE will open a correction window for candidates from November 28, 2022, to December 3, 2022, after registrations are closed, allowing them to change their information.

CTET 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided to Apply for CTET Dec 22
  • Enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents required
  • Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CTET 2022 Exam will be administered by CBSE between December 2022 and January 2023. It is expected that the results would be made public in February 2023.

