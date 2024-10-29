CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At cbse.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who successfully registered can download their admit cards once the link is activated. Though the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, candidates should frequently check for updates. The 20th Edition of the CTET exam is now scheduled for December 15, 2024 (Sunday), instead of the earlier announced date of December 1, 2024.

According to the board's latest notification, several competitive exams are scheduled in certain states and union territories on December 15, 2024, prompting the rescheduling of the CTET exam to December 14, 2024. However, if the number of candidates exceeds capacity in any city, the exam may still be conducted on December 15, 2024. The CTET December 2024 exam will take place in 136 cities nationwide.

The CTET December 2024 exam will consist of two papers. Paper 2 will be held in the morning session from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and Paper 1 in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should prepare using authentic textbooks and the syllabus recommended by NCTE.

Paper I is for those aiming to teach classes I to V.

Paper II is for those intending to teach classes VI to VIII.

Candidates wishing to teach both levels must appear for both papers.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Find and click on the link for CTET December 2024 admit card on the homepage.

On the new page, enter your login credentials to access the admit card.

Review the details on your admit card and save it.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the CTET 2024 exam must bring their admit card along with a valid government-issued ID like an Aadhar or PAN card to the examination hall. It’s important to verify details on the admit card, such as the candidate's name, exam centre, and paper timings. If any discrepancies are found, they should be promptly reported to the authorities.