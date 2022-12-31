topStoriesenglish
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12 Revised: Check new board exam schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (December 31) released revised date sheet for class 12th Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Revised Date Sheet For Class 12th Board Exams 2023 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (December 31) released revised date sheet for class 12th Board Exams 2023. The Board said that the exam falling on 4th April 2023 has been preponed to 27th March 2023. The CBSE has prepared the Class XII date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Mains, in mind.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date," CBSE said.

As per the date sheet released on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in, the Class 12th Board examinations are scheduled to start on February 15. The CBSE Class XII exams will end on April 5, 2023.

The CBSE Board exams will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The Board has already released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 12th practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023. 

Check CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Revised Date Sheet at - cbse.gov.in

DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896