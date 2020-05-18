CBSE datesheet for class 10th, 12th board exams 2020 released — Check it here

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday (May 18) announced the date sheet for pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2020 class 10 and 12th board examinations.

"Dear students of class 12th of #CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams. All the best," tweeted Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

As per the latest notification, the CBSE exams for the pending subjects will be held between July 1st to July 15th.

The CBSE class 12 Home Science has been scheduled for July 1, Business Studies for July 9 and Biotechnology for July 10. Class Geography paper will be held on July 11. For northeast Delhi, where board exams were disrupted due to violence over Citizenship Amendment Act, Class 12 Physics paper will be held on July 3rd, Accountancy on July 4 and Chemistry on July 6.

Class 10th pending exams have been rescheduled on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Science where the last paper will be of English. On July 10, exams will be conducted of both courses of Hindi papers, and on July 15 for both courses of English.

The complete list of subject and new exam dates are provided below.

CBSE date sheet 2020 for Class 10th: Rescheduled examinations for northeast Delhi

CBSE date sheet for Class 12: Rescheduled examinations for all India

The pending Board exam date sheet was earlier expected to be released on May 16 but was later deferred to May 18.

On health guidelines for students, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said the students will be required to carry their own sanitizer bottles and wear masks to their examination centres. He added that parents will have to ensure that their ward is not sick and students will have to strictly follow physical distancing norms.

The Board exams were postponed due to nation-wide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The class 10th CBSE Board exams were pending only in northeast Delhi.