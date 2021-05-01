CBSE exams 2021 big update: Board announces policy for tabulation of class 10 papers

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (May 1) announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by schools. The CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams and the postponement of class 12 exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the CBSE informed the marks of Class X students will be tabulated this year on basis of the internal assessment done by schools. The board further stated CBSE Class 10 exam results 2021 will be announced tentatively by the third week of June.

