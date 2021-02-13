CBSE extends registration deadline for class 10, 12 private candidates, check how to apply

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to apply for Classes 10 and 12 board exams for the private candidates. Students who are yet to fill the examination form can do so online from February 22 to February 25 up to 5 pm on CBSE’s website: cbse.gov.in.

The decision to extend the registration for three more days was taken by the board in view of the grievances shared by the private candidates.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” CBSE official said.

The board examination for CBSE Classes 10 and Class 12 is scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The practical examinations and activities, including the project and internal assessments, will be conducted from March 1 to June 11.

Find out how to apply as a private candidate:

1. Visit the official website-- cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Portals’ section

3. Click on the tab for private candidates

4. Click on the 'circulation for Class XII/X'

5. Read the instructions carefully and click on the direct application link

6. Key in all the required details

7. Upload the documents and submit

Private candidates are advised to follow these instructions while filling the form:

1. Candidates should keep all the required information for filling the examination form handy.

2. The application form needs to be submitted in an online mode only. No hard copy is to be sent to the CBSE.

3. Candidates will be required to pay a late fee as applicable.

4. No further extension will be given for filling the examination form.

5. For candidates of examination 2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing the results.

6. In case of the candidates who took examination prior to 2020, ‘Prorata marks; will be awarded while computing the results.

7. Choose examination centre city carefully as no further changes will be allowed.

Live TV