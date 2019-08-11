close

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1200

New Delhi: The examination fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, the board has notified.

Issued last week, the notification says the general category students who were paying Rs 750 for five subjects earlier will now pay Rs 1,500.

Earlier, the SC and ST students were paying Rs 50 for all subjects but will now have to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects and an additional Rs 300 for per extra subject.

The CBSE students appearing for Class X and XII examinations will have to get themselves registered in Class IX and XI, respectively.

The fee for practicals for Class XII too has been raised by Rs 70 per subject. Instead of Rs 80, now they will have to pay Rs 150 for each practical.

In the notification, the board has asked schools to charge students accordingly and also to take the additional money, if the registration has already been done.

Visually-impaired candidates are exempted from examination fee of Class X and XII.

