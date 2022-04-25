New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a dig at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), saying it is in fact the ‘Central Board of Suppressing Education’. The remark from the Kerala Congress MP came days after the CBSE Board modified the syllabus of classes 10 and 12.

The Gandhi scion also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and called it ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder`.

The Congress leader took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder" and also attached an image along with the tweet which shows a shredding machine cutting topics like democracy and diversity, the impact of globalisation on agriculture, non-aligned movement, the Mugal court, industrial revolution, poem of Faiz, while showing issues like employment, communal harmony and freedom of institutions shredded.

Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder pic.twitter.com/kQG2WwZ77C — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2022

It may be recalled that the CBSE Board recently removed chapters dealing with the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War, and the industrial revolution from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12.

Rahul Gandhi had been very vocal about the RSS and had spoken sharply against it in the recent past too. On April 16, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of fueling hate in the country.

"Every Indian is paying the price for the hate-fueled by BJP-RSS," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. In his tweet, he also shared an article written by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi where she accused the BJP-led central government of `the rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression` and `crimes against minorities.’

On April 9, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at RSS at a book launch event in Delhi by saying, "To save Constitution, we have to protect institutions which are in the hands of RSS."

