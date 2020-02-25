CBSE postpones February 26 Board Exams in North East Delhi

As communal violence continues to simmer in different parts of North East Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) on Tuesday (February 25) announced that the exams for Class X and Class XII scheduled for Wednesday (February 26) at centres in North East Delhi has been cancelled.

The CBSE said it decided to postpone the exam in North East Delhi "based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents". CBSE added that new date of the exam will be announced later. The exams were scheduled to take place at 86 centres in North East Delhi.

The CBSE said in a press statement that exams in rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that all private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday.

Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools. "In violence-affected Northeast district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," he tweeted.

On Monday (February 24), Sisodia had announced that schools will remain closed on Tuesday due to violence in several parts of North East Delhi. Sisodia had also requested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination.