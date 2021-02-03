CBSE releases datesheet, here are some useful tips that will help students score big in board exams

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for 2021 board exams for classes 10 and 12. As per the CBSE datesheet, the board exams for both class Class X and Class XII will begin on May 4.

The CBSE board exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while the class 12 exam will conclude on June 10. The board has also issued COVID-19 guidelines, details of exam shifts and other important updates for both the students and teachers.

The board normally holds practical exams in January and written exams in February and the exams conclude in March. But, the exams were delayed in this session due to the coronavirus pandemic. For this session, Class 10 and 12 students have been given enough time for revision before their written exams.

Here are some useful tips for students through which they can reduce stress and score if in their board exams:

1. Allot time for revision, make a schedule for each subject

Class 10 and 12 students allocate proper time for revising the syllabus of each subject. They should make important notes and revise the chapters later.

2. Check out the full syllabus and revise important topics

The students are advised to check out the syllabus of each subject thoroughly. They should focus on the most important lessons and topics first and revise the other topics later. They should devote extra time preparing for important topics which have more weightage of marks so that they can increase their chances of securing big in the exams.

3. Practice sample papers, old question papers every week

The students should take out time and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer to be extra prepared so that they do not freak out during the written exam. Solving previous years’ question papers helps as questions are repeated in the same pattern every year.

4. Do yoga and meditation

Students should do light workout, yoga, meditation and some aerobics that will help them cope up with the exams stress. This will also enhance there confidence level and they will be able to face their exams with more ease and elan.

5. Take small breaks

Students should take small hours instead of studying for long hours. Sitting on a chair for long can exhaust the students both physical and mentally. According to experts, a little break could do wonders for the students. They can either read a comic book or watch their favourite sitcom while taking lunch or dinner but they should not binge watch.

6. Avoid social media

The students are advised to keep a tab on their social media usage but avoid getting too engaged on social media right after they wake up or before getting to bed. Too much engagement on social media can divert attention to some unproductive things and increase stress level.

7. Eating healthy stuff

Students should avoid junk food, packaged chips or snacks while studying. They should get some dry fruits or grab an apple, orange or banana or some other fruits.. Fruits, vegetables and eggs can keep your energized and feeling lighter in the mind while studying.

