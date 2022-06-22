New Delhi: In the latest update in CBSE Result 2022, students can rejoice as the results might be out by June end or by the first week of July as the evaluation process is near completion according to sources. While Class 10 students can expect their results during the first week of July, Class 12 students can expect to receive their results by the 3rd week of July. The CBSE Classes 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 will be declared on its official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-2 2022 Results: How to check Board result?

After the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term-2 2022 exam results are declared, students may to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage of the CBSE website, students need to click on the 'results' link.

A new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) will open where students need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students can enter their credentials including their roll numbers and other information before clicking on the 'submit' option.

The CBSE Class 10th Term-2 Result 2022 or Class 12th Term-2 Result 2022 will then reflect on their screens.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams were conducted in two terms

In 2021, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

The weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated, the board said. The CBSE term-II board exams for Classes 10 and 12 commenced from April 26. While the term-II exams for Class 10 ended on May 24, the Class 12 exams were held till June 15.

