CBSE Term-1 Board Exams: Class 10th, 12th students can change exam centres

New Delhi: In a major relief for class 10th and 12th students who would take the CBSE Term-1 Exams in the coming months, the Board on Wednesday (October 20) said that it will open a brief window to allow students to make changes in the examination centres.

The decision was taken considering that several students are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else owing to the limitations created by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date-sheet of Class-X & XII for the Term-1 examinations. It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else,” CBSE said in a statement.

“In view of the above, at an appropriate time, CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system,” it added.

The Board requested the students and schools to remain in touch with the CBSE's website.

“As soon as the students are informed in this regard they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration,” said CBSE.

“No requests after the schedule will be accepted by the Board for change of examination centre city,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, CBSE released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams.

Term 1 exams will take place in November-December. For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22. The duration of each paper of a major subject will be 90 minutes.

Live TV